Report: Inter eye low-cost signing from Verona

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have set their sights on Sofyna Amrabat, who plays as a midfielder for Hellas Verona. Ausilio and Marotta are evaluating the operation, ready to offer them yet another youngster in return after the Salcedo loan.

Inter are working to identify possible solutions in the January transfer window, looking to add some depth to their squad, as requested by manager Antonio Conte ahead of the second half of the season.