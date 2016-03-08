Report: Inter eye swap deal for Fiorentina starlet - the latest

For more news, visit our homepage. According to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), as Fiorentina are very keen on signing Matteo Politano, Inter could agree to sell the winger to them this month. However, only if this would encourage the arrival of Castrovilli in the summer, as this is Marotta's plan.

Inter continue to monitor the situation of Gaetano Castrovilli, who has been one of the breakout players in Serie A so far. In fact, their CEO Beppe Marotta has a plan in mind that might see the midfielder join the Nerazzurri in the summer.