Report: Inter eye two loan deals in January
10 December at 13:20Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan are eyeing two loan deals in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Inter’s manager Antonio Conte has repeatedly complained about the lack of squad depth in the recent past and therefore, as per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are looking to bring two players on loan in the mid-season transfer window to bolster the squad.
The report further stated that the Milan-based club are looking to bring in a midfielder and a left-back and for that purpose, they are looking to make a move for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal and one out of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s left-backs Emerson Palmieri or Marcos Alonso.
Vidal has been linked with a move to Inter since the summer transfer window where manager Conte is eager to work once again with the Chile international whereas it is believed that Chelsea are looking to let Alonso leave in January in order to generate funds to bolster other areas in the squad.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments