As reported by MilanNews.it , sections of the Curva Nord directed their energy towards AC Milan man Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a part of the game, and it wasn't positive feedback.

In fact, the Nerazzurri fans chanted "Ibra you are a son of a b**ch and "Zlatan gipsy". Certainly, the chants can only be described as discriminatory. In two weeks, the two teams will take on each other in the Milan derby.

Hopefully, there will be no chants like these during the game, as it's not a place for the fans to insult the opponents. Without a doubt, it will be a very interesting game.

Inter failed to beat Cagliari in front of their fans at the San Siro this afternoon, managing just a 1-1 draw for the third game in a row. In other words, Juventus have a golden opportunity this evening, as they could further extend their lead at the top.