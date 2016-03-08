In fact, an agreement is imminent, as the player's father-agent Mazinho has arrived in Sevilla to finalize the move. The only thing missing is a complete agreement on the contract for Rafinha, although it doesn't look like this will be a problem.

However, his departure wouldn't be the only blow to Inter, as they have long negotiated the sale of Joao Mario with Real Betis. The arrival of Rafinha in Sevilla would, therefore, put Joao Mario's move on hold.

In just one move, thus, Barcelona would hand Inter a major transfer blow. It wouldn't be the first time against Italian clubs, having already snatched Malcom from Roma in the last second.