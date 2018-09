Report: Inter have their eyes on United's Darmian

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan have their eyes on Manchester United's Matteo Darmian for January as they aren't happy with Dalbert's performances. Luciano Spalletti's team as well as Juventus have been interested in Darmian for some time now as the Italian wingback hasn't been playing much with Man United. More to come...



