Report: Inter hold meeting with Vidal's agent to unlock transfer

As reported by SportMediaset ( via Calciomercato.com ), there was a 'secret meeting' between the Nerazzurri directors and Arturo Vidal's agent Felicevich on Saturday. Despite Barcelona's clear stance on the matter, Inter clearly aren't willing to give up on the Chilean midfielder.

Last night, Inter secured an important away win at Napoli, putting three goals past Meret in goal while only conceding one. In other words, they won convincingly. However, this doesn't mean that their work on the transfer market has stopped, as the management continues to work hard.