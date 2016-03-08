Report: Inter identify goalkeeper for post-Handanovic era

18 November at 18:15
At 35-years-old, it's clear that Samir Handanovic won't be around for too much longer. Therefore, Inter have started planning for the future, looking for a promising goalkeeper that can take the reigns.
 
As FcInterNews.it reports, the Nerazzurri have set their sights on Juan Musso, who has started the season very well for Udinese. The 25-year-old is considered the perfect replacement and Inter aim to use their good relationship with the Friuli side.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Udinese
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.