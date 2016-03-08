Report: Inter identify goalkeeper for post-Handanovic era

As FcInterNews.it reports, the Nerazzurri have set their sights on Juan Musso, who has started the season very well for Udinese. The 25-year-old is considered the perfect replacement and Inter aim to use their good relationship with the Friuli side.

At 35-years-old, it's clear that Samir Handanovic won't be around for too much longer. Therefore, Inter have started planning for the future, looking for a promising goalkeeper that can take the reigns.