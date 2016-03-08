Report: Inter identify main alternative in Vidal pursuit

As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, should they fail to reach an agreement with Barcelona, then they will turn to Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez. The 24-year-old has been very impressive for his new side this season, attracting the interest of several big clubs. Then again, Vidal is the priority.

It's no secret that Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Arturo Vidal in January, bringing him from Barcelona to Inter. However, the negotiations are proving to be very difficult, as the two parties have failed to agree on the valuation so far. As a precaution, the Nerazzurri are preparing for the worst.