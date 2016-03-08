Report: Inter identify Tottenham man as Skriniar replacement

As Tuttosport highlights this morning, the Slovakian has struggled in the three-man backline, which has further sparked rumours. Should Skriniar leave, then Conte would like to bring in Jan Vertonghen as the replacement. The Belgian's contract with Tottenham expires next summer.

Barcelona are serious in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar, who has been a success for Inter ever since arriving from Sampdoria. However, the Nerazzurri don't want to deprive themselves of the defender, although offers will be evaluated.