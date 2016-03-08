Report: Inter in advanced negotiations with Tottenham star Eriksen

07 January at 21:15
Having struggled with depth issues in the first half of the season, Inter have made the midfield one of their priorities for the January window. However, the Nerazzurri are also working ahead of the summer, as several good players will be out of contract by then.
 
One of these is Christian Eriksen, who is destined to leave to Tottenham at the end of the season. According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), in fact, Inter are in advanced negotiations with the Danish midfielder to bring him in on a free transfer in the summer.
 

