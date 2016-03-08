Report: Inter in pole position to sign Barca’s Rakitic
14 October at 12:50Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are in a pole position to sign Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per the Sun.
The Croatia international has lost his place in the playing eleven after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and series of good performances from Arthur.
Therefore, as per the latest development, Inter are likely to make a move for the player in January who has also attracted interest from English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
