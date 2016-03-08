Report: Inter interested in Genoa’s Kouame
08 November at 13:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing league rivals Genoa’s striker Christian Kouame in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that Inter coach Antonio Conte rates the 21-year-old highly and has given the green signal to the club’s hierarchy for a move for the striker in the mid-season transfer window.
It is believed that Genoa are willing to let go their prize asset but would need a player in exchange who can be Inter’s winger Matteo Politano.
