Report: Inter, Juve interested in four similar players for January market
15 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in four similar players ahead of the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that both Inter and Juve are keen on signing Fiorentina’s highly-rated winger Federico Chiesa, Brescia’s young midfielder Sandro Tonali, Atalanta’s Dejan Kulusevski—who is currently on a season-long loan at Parma—and English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Out of those four players, Eriksen is the only one who is looking certain to leave the club as he in the final year of his contract with the North-London based outfit.
