Report: Inter leading race to sign Chelsea’s Giroud
29 November at 12:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are leading the race to sign English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and has been linked with a move away in the mid-season transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard in the summer who prefers young Tammy Abraham as the first-choice striker.
There have been reports in the recent past of serious interest from Inter and German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in Giroud as both clubs are looking to strengthen their attacking department for the rest of the season.
There were new reports on Thursday that Dortmund are edging closer to acquiring the services of Giroud but as per the latest report, Inter are now in a pole position to sign the World Cup winning striker as they are willing to satisfy the player’s demand for the length of the contract.
