Report: Inter likely to make move for Ajax midfielder in summer 2020
22 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Dutch club Ajax’s highly-rated midfielder Donny Van de Beek, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Dutch international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has attracted interest from the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Inter have reignited their interest in the versatile midfielder and are likely to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.
