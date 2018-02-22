Report: Inter look to raid Sampdoria in the summer
11 May at 10:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Inter and Sampdoria are in good relations and could make deals with each other in the upcoming summer transfer window.
With the nerazzurri currently fifth in the Serie A table, two points adrift of fourth-placed Roma, qualifying for Europe should be the club's biggest target with two games yet to be played in the season. It is felt that the club needs more additions to be a regular challenger at the top of the Serie A, with the summer transfer window fast approaching.
Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that with Inter and Sampdoria in very good relations, the San Siro based side can look at Sampdoria players Barotz Bereszynski and midfielder Dennis Praet.
The deals that Inter have had with Samp in the past will do a lot in helping them move for Praet and Bereszynski, with the idea of signing Lucas Torreira fading away as the midfielder is said to be in talks with Napoli.
The possibility of Eder being sent back to Sampdoria is also being discussed in what could be a swap deal involving the two Inter targets and the Italian forward.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
