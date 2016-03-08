Report: Inter make move for Atalanta comet

Inter Milan are looking to reinforce their team ahead of the new season, despite the current one still ongoing and the Nerazzurri still battling for Champions League qualification and a new name has emerged.



As reported by Tuttosport, in recent weeks, Piero Ausilio has often observed Atalanta's Robin Gosens, with the German fullback potentially replacing Dalbert at the San Siro.



In particular, Ausilio observed the player in two matches, against Fiorentina in Serie A, when the player even scored a goal and in the match against the same opponent in the Coppa Italia semifinals.



Gosens grew a lot this season compared to last year when he arrived in Bergamo for 700 thousand euros from Dutch side Heracles Almelo. The player appreciates the Nerazzurri and is at the right age to make a move.



Atalanta value Gosens at 10 million euros and there are also some benefits Inter can take advantage of. The player is represented by the Seg agency that also takes care of Stefan De Vrij's interest. Moreover, the Zhang and Percassi families have an excellent relationship, thus creating a solid basis to eventually start a negotiation in the next months.