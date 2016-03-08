Report: Inter midfielder wants move to Real Betis
12 August at 18:05Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario is fresh off a loan stint at West Ham United in the English Premier league. Inter coach Spalletti appears to have no plans for the 25-year-old and he is keen to secure a move elsewhere.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese midfiedlder wants to move to Seville to play for Real Betis. The green-and-whites are ready to welcome the former Sporting player only if the Nerazzurri are fine with a loan deal with a right of redemption
Mario completed his youth development at Portuguese side Sporting before breaking into the senior squad in 2011. He completed a loan spell at Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal in 2014 before making a permanent move to Inter in 2016. This summer he featured for Portugal in the 2018 World Cup in Russia where his side fell to Uruguay in the Round of 16.
