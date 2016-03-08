Report: Inter might have given up on Vidal - the latest

Since then, there has been no news on the matter. According to Mundo Deportivo ( via TuttoMercatoWeb.com ), there have been no new calls from Inter for Vidal, who is one of the main objectives of manager Antonio Conte after their time at Juventus.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if they have given up on the operation, or if they are just waiting. The feeling is that this isn't the last we will hear about Vidal to Inter, as we all know how persuasive Conte can be when he really wants a player.

In any case, everything has been put on hold for the moment, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

During the January transfer window, Inter were heavily linked with Barcelona Arturo Vidal, who seemed keen on leaving the Catalan side after falling out with the management. However, in the end, Barca refused the attempts of the Nerazzurri and kept the Chilean.