According to reports from L’Arena, Inter Milan have joined Lazio and Sampdoria in the race for Hellas Verona midfielder Romulo.The central midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Verona on a free transfer – due to their relegation from Serie A in the 17/18 season.Adapted to Serie A football, Romulo could be an important capture, and a cheap one, for any of the clubs willing to move. From Russia, Spartak Moscow are also said to be interested in the player; whilst interest from Argentina comes from Internacional.For more transfer news and rumours, click here