Report: Inter Milan join Lazio, Sampdoria in Romulo pursuit
20 June at 08:30According to reports from L’Arena, Inter Milan have joined Lazio and Sampdoria in the race for Hellas Verona midfielder Romulo.
The central midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Verona on a free transfer – due to their relegation from Serie A in the 17/18 season.
Adapted to Serie A football, Romulo could be an important capture, and a cheap one, for any of the clubs willing to move. From Russia, Spartak Moscow are also said to be interested in the player; whilst interest from Argentina comes from Internacional.
