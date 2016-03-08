Report: Inter not eager to sign United’s Matic in January
05 November at 19:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not interested in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s midfielder Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and it is looking unlikely that he will be awarded a contract extension.
As per the latest report, Inter—who were linked with the former Chelsea midfielder in the recent past—are not looking to sign the 31-year-old in January.
