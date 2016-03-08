Report: Inter open preliminary talks to sign Tottenham star
12 April at 20:55According to today's edition of Tuttosport, Inter director of football Piero Ausilio has made preliminary talks to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen. The Danish International will see his contract expire in 2020 and the Premier League giants have yet not found an agreement to extend his stay at the club beyond that date.
Eriksen is being heavily linked with a move to the Serie A where Juventus had also been linked with welcoming his services.
Both Juve and Inter, however, may not have enough cash in their bank to complete a signing that could cost more than € 100 million. Despite Eriksen's imminent contract expiration, Spurs are reluctant to sell and the board will do anything to extend his stay at the club.
Eriksen is one of the many Premier League aces linked with a move to Inter. According to reports in Italy the Nerazzurri are interested in signing the likes of Granit Xhaka and Ilkay Gondogan while an agreement for Manchester United's Matteo Darmian seems to be close to being reached.
Go to comments