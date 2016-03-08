Report: Inter close in on Radja Nainggolan
11 June at 09:25Reports from Tuttusport say Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Radja Nainggolan from Roma.
The Belgian midfielder has been one of the Serie A's most impressive players in his position over the last few seasons, but failed to earn himself a call-up for the Belgian side for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Tuttosport report that Inter have already reached an agreement to sign the Belgian midfielder, after weeks of being linked with the player.
The fee is quoted to be in the region of 29 million euros and the deal will include a player in the form of young Nicolo Zaniolo.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
