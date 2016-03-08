Report: Inter ready to deal Napoli blow in race for Verona starlet
25 April at 18:00Marash Kumbulla is a player who has shown great promise throughout the season for Hellas Verona and has attracted the interest of many top clubs across Europe, with Inter Milan and Napoli being the sides most interested in the Albanian international.
Already in January there was a lot of interest in the player from the above-mentioned teams and the Partenopei even found an agreement with Verona on the basis of 30 million euros, but Kumbulla and his entourage preferred to take some time to decide.
And, as reported by Sky Sport, in the last few days Napoli made a move for the player once again, effectively proposing the same conditions as in January. However, the player is inclined towards declining the offer.
In the meantime, Inter have never stopped discussions with the parties and have been in contact recently in what now seems like a pretty clear path towards the player, given that a superior economic offer from abroad, for example from Germany, doesn't arrive.
Verona want 30 million euros for the defender but the fee is negotiable, even though the club is opposed to the inclusion of technical counterparts in the deal. Inter are studying the right strategy but have a clear plan and want to have Kumbulla in their defence for the future.
