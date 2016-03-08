Report: Inter ready to offer Politano to sign Genoa’s Kouame
07 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer winger Matteo Politano in a bid to sign Genoa’s highly-rated striker Christian Kouame, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
There were reports in the media earlier today that the hierarchy of the Milan-based club are looking to sign two players in order to please manager Antonio Conte who is frustrated with the squad depth following the Nerazzurri’s recent defeat in the UEFA Champions League against German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 score line despite having a two-goal advantage at the half-time.
One of those targets was Genoa’s Kouame, who has attracted interest from Inter who are eager to sign a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
As per the latest report, Inter are willing to offer winger Politano in a deal to bring the 21-year-old to the San Siro in the January transfer window.
Kouamé has been with Genoa since the summer of 2018 when he joined the club for a fee of €5.25 million from Serie B side Cittadella.
