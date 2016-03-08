Report: Inter regret selling Ansaldi in summer
12 November at 17:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are regretting selling full-back Cristian Ansaldi in the summer, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are struggling in the full-back department in the ongoing season and are likely to make a move in the January transfer window to bolster their options.
As per the latest report, hierarchy of the Milan-based are now regretting selling Ansaldi to league rivals Torino in the summer for just €2.50 million as they believe that the 33-year-old would’ve been more than just useful for the club in the ongoing season.
