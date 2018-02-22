Report: Inter reject €60m Man Utd, City bid
28 May at 12:50Inter have rejected a € 60 million bid of Manchester City and Manchester United, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
According to the Italian paper the nerazzurri are not going to sell the talented centre-defender who joined the San Siro hierarchy for a fee in the region of € 25 million last summer.
The Slovakia International has imposed himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A this season and Luciano Spalletti does not want to do without the former Sampdoria defender next season.
Skriniar has also been linked with Barcelona but there is no offer that can convince Inter to sell the 23-year-old.
Skriniar is determined to remain at the San Siro and has agreed Inter’s decision to reject the offers of both Manchester clubs.
José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will have to look somewhere else now if they want to get some defence reinforcement in the summer. Skriniar is not going to leave Inter for any offer and both Pep and José are well aware of it now.
