Report: Inter remain confident of signing Eriksen despite late interest from Barcelona
24 January at 17:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are still confident of securing the signing of English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Evening Standard.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected a number of offers for an extension in the recent past.
Eriksen has been constantly linked with a move to Inter since last month but latest reports suggested that Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are eager to hijack the deal and have entered the race to sign the 27-year-old.
However, as per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy remains confident that they will be able to complete the signing of the versatile midfielder before the end of the ongoing transfer window.
Erisken has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.
