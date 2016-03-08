Report: Inter's wish list for the midfield; from De Paul to Draxler
25 November at 12:00After the injury suffered by Nicolò Barella, no one has any doubts about Inter's strategy for the January transfer window: they need a backup for Romelu Lukaku and at least one new midfielder. In order to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto, these signings are absolutely crucial.
As a result of the former Cagliari man's injury, the Nerazzurri have had to change their strategy slightly: they need someone who can be a starter straight away. The preferred name remains Rodrigo De Paul, who recently renewed with Udinese and would cost at least €35m.
According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), they have also identified a few other names for the midfield. Juraj Kucka, who used to play for Milan, is one of the players on their wish list, as is Seko Fofana of Udinese.
Furthermore, it seems that Julian Draxler has been proposed to the Nerazzurri, as he has found little space at PSG. It remains to be seen who will end up at Inter in the end.
