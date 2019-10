Report: Inter target to leave PSG for free in summer of 2020

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s full-back Layvin Kurzawa is set to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Le Parisien cited by Calciomercato.com The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension.Therefore, as per the latest report, the French international—who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past—will leave PSG in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent.