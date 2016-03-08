Report: Inter vs. AC Milan for Torino striker
31 May at 17:00According to today's edition of Torino Cronaca Qui, this summer there could be a Milan derby for Torino's target man, Andrea Belotti.
AC Milan's Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone have targeted the striker and are trying to convince Torino to sell him. However, according to the source, the will face competition from city rivals Inter, should Mauro Icardi leave the Nerazzurri.
