Report: Inter working on Pogba deal for months

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are working on a deal to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for quite some time now, as per Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club and has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the recent past.As per the latest report, Inter are planning to make a surprise approach to sign Pogba in the near future as they look to bolster their midfield in order to compete with the likes of the Turin-based club.Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €105 million.Since then, the World Cup-winning midfielder has managed to represent his current club in 150 matches in all competitions, managing to score 31 goals along with providing 31 assists.