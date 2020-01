Report: Internal conflicts are blocking Olmo’s move to AC Milan

It remains to be seen if the operation can be unblocked before the transfer window closes. Should it remain the same, then the Rossoneri will most likely try for the 21-year-old again in the summer.

Meanwhile, Milan have improved significantly after their poor start to the season, having won their last three games. Hopefully, they can continue on the same path and thus get closer to the Champions League zone.

However, as Tuttosport reports this morning ( via MilanNews.it ), everything is blocked due to internal conflicts between Dinamo Zagreb and the entourage of the player. In fact, the commissions and percentages asked for continue to be an obstacle in the operation.