Report: Internal conflicts are blocking Olmo’s move to AC Milan
20 January at 11:20The dream of AC Milan - in particular Zvonimir Boban - remains Dani Olmo. The Spanish starlet has attracted the interest of several big clubs thanks to his performances with Dinamo Zagreb, as well as Spain's U21 national team.
However, as Tuttosport reports this morning (via MilanNews.it), everything is blocked due to internal conflicts between Dinamo Zagreb and the entourage of the player. In fact, the commissions and percentages asked for continue to be an obstacle in the operation.
It remains to be seen if the operation can be unblocked before the transfer window closes. Should it remain the same, then the Rossoneri will most likely try for the 21-year-old again in the summer.
Meanwhile, Milan have improved significantly after their poor start to the season, having won their last three games. Hopefully, they can continue on the same path and thus get closer to the Champions League zone.
