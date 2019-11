Report: Izzo’s future uncertain with Torino

Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s defender Armando Izzo’s future at the club is far from certain, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The 27-year-old has recently extended his contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2024 where the release clause is around €40 million.As per the latest report, despite committing his long-term future with the club, Izzo’s recent form along with issues with his manager—Mino Raiola—is now putting his future in doubt.