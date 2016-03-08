Report: Izzo’s future uncertain with Torino
22 November at 12:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s defender Armando Izzo’s future at the club is far from certain, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old has recently extended his contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2024 where the release clause is around €40 million.
As per the latest report, despite committing his long-term future with the club, Izzo’s recent form along with issues with his manager—Mino Raiola—is now putting his future in doubt.
