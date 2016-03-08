Report: Jardim's chances to replace Gattuso at AC Milan on a rise

25 May at 10:15
Another revolution is set to take place at AC Milan next summer, with Ivan Gazidis planning to implement the Arsenal model at the club but not only, but also the Monaco model with the potential arrival of Luis Campos and also Leonardo Jardim at the San Siro, as planned by super agent Jorge Mendes.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the chances to see the Monaco coach at Milan are on a rise. The architect of the miracle in 2017 between the Champions League semifinal and the Ligue 1 title could reunite with Campos in Italy, as he is a hot name for Elliott with the right identikit: proactive football, used to work with young players and above all raise their value.

Jorge Mendes' plan is, however, much larger than expected. With the arrival of Jardim at Milan, his friend Gennaro Gattuso could end up at Monaco as Jardim's replacement. Everything is closely connected, as the Portuguese super-agent is ready to pull the strings from the background.

