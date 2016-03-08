Report: Joao Mario set to remain at Inter Milan
28 August at 17:35Joao Mario spent the last half of last season out on loan at Premier League club West Ham United, being unable to quite make the grade for Inter Milan. A good loan spell might have done wonders for Joao Mario’s career, as it looks like, as per reports from Tuttosport, that he is set to remain at Inter Milan for another season.
At one point over the summer, Joao Mario was linked with a move to Lazio, before, in recent weeks, offers were starting to rear their head from Spain and Turkey. According to Tuttosport’s reports, Joao Mario turned down the chance to move to Turkey, presumably wanting to stay at a top level for as long as possible.
