Report: Joao Mario turned down Chelsea because of Sarri?
09 August at 22:35Inter Milan have made numerous moves this off-season as they are also working on selling a few players in the coming days\weeks too. Joao Mario is a player that never really fit in with the nerazzurri as the Portuguese player is yet again on the outs. Let's not forget that Joao Mario was loaned out to West Ham in the EPL last season but he has since made his return in Milano. Even so, it likely won't last long as Inter are trying to find a solution for him.
According to SempreInter (via FCInterNews.it), it seems like Joao Mario turned down the chance to join Chelsea ealirer on in the off-season because of Maurizio Sarri. It seems like Joao Mario doesn't have any issues personnaly against Sarri but he would prefer to work with a non-Italian coach. He now has to wait and see what other type of offers he will receive as his future is in heavy doubt at the moment.
