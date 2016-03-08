Report: Jorge Mendes could orchestrate move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus
01 July at 09:30According to reports from Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a new contract at Real Madrid worth over €30 million.
The former Manchester United star crashed out of the World Cup with his Portugal side yesterday; as did rival Lionel Messi face elimination with Argentina.
Now, Juventus may have the upper hand in their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. This upper hand takes the shape of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who deals with the proceedings of Ballon D’Or holder Ronaldo.
It is likely that Ronaldo would not come cheap to Juventus and the move therefore entirely hinges on Mendes’ capabilities to secure a good deal for the Bianconeri.
Moving for Ronaldo would be a huge statement of intent for Juventus; one which shows their determination to end years of heartbreak and put their hands back on the UEFA Champions League trophy.
