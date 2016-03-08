Chelsea fans have waited for a long time but a deal now seems very close as Maurizio Sarri is set to become their new head coach. To add, Chelsea will also get Jorginho from Napoli as well as Maurizio Sarri wanted him badly. According to the latest reports, it now seems like Jorginho is set to fly out to London to undergo his medicals with the blues.A DEAL IS IN PLACE - According to SportItalia and CalcioNapoli24 (and also confirmed by Calciomercato.com sources), Jorginho is set to fly out to London tonight as he could already have his Chelsea medicals early tomorrow morning. As we had previously said, Jorginho discussed the final details of his Chelsea switch earlier on in Milano as he is now ready to go to London. The Italy international was close to City but Chelsea hijacked the deal late on in negotiations. More to come...