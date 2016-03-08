Report: Juve after Man Utd and Real Madrid stars

The Portuguese professional footballer has left Real Madrid and moved to Juventus in the same transfer window before the start of the season.



As for the information gathered by Tuttosport, the Turin club is still in progress. Either of which can not be done before the end of this year or after the end of the season.



Paul Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium. The France professional footballer is not happy at Manchester United and has already said he would like to move away from the Premier League club.



Another player is Marcelo, who played with the former player of Manchester United at Real Madrid and the Brazilian and Pogba are the two players being chased by Juventus.

