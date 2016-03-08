Report: Juve and Barcelona are chasing Kanté, the latest
15 December at 22:45Juve played against Udinese in the Italian Serie A today as Maurizio Sarri's team ended up winning by a 3-1 score line. Cristiano Ronaldo had a very solid game as he scored two goals where as Leo Bonucci scored Juve's third goal. Pussetto got one goal back for Udinese in the second half but it was too little too late. This was a big win for the bianconeri who temporarily go first in the Italian Serie A standings, leapfrogging Antonio Conte's Inter (who are playing against Fiorentina this evening).
KANTE ON JUVE AND BARCELONA'S RADAR - According to Spanish news outlet El Desmarque (via Calciomercato.com), Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kanté is on Barcelona's and Juve's radar. Kanté is a crucial player for Chelsea but in the end, it will all depend on the French midfielder's will. The blues would certainly like to keep him....
Juve will now be playing against Sampdoria next in the Italian Serie A as you can click here for more general football news.
Go to comments