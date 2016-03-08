Report: Juve and Chelsea open talks over Higuain-Morata swap deal
07 June at 15:47Juventus and Chelsea are reported to have begun talks for a potential swap deal involving Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata.
As Calciomercato.com reported last month, the Old Lady is ready to sacrifice Gonzalo Higuain in order to rack up cash to sign a new top player and Morata is one of the bianconeri’s top summer targets.
According to the South American journalist Pipe Sierra, Chelsea have called Juventus to inform them about their interest in Higuain. According to our sources the Argentinean can leave Turin for a fee between € 50 and € 60 million.
