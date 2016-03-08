Report: Juve and Chelsea prepare massive swap deal, talks ongoing
02 July at 09:20Juventus and Chelsea will soon talk about their transfer strategies as former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is set to take over in South West London in the coming hours.
The former Napoli boss is a long time admirer of Daniele Rugani so much so he attempted to sign the Italian defender also during his three-year spell at the San Paolo.
Juventus, however, have never accepted to sell the former Empoli defender to their biggest title contenders but the scenario is likely to change in the summer.
According to Tuttosport, in fact, Juventus have already told Rugani’s agent that the player can leave Turin for a fair offer.
The Turin-based paper claims Rugani’s price-tag is in the region of € 40 million and according to our sources Chelsea will make an offer for Rugani as soon as Sarri is appointed.
Both Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm Rugani is not the only player that Juve and Chelsea will talk about in the current transfer window.
Chelsea, in fact, are interested in signing Gonzalo Higuain whilst Juve want Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is pushing to make Serie A return and according to both Italian papers Juventus are open to swap the pair and welcome Morata back in Italy.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
GALLERY: Chelsea targets in Serie A
Go to comments