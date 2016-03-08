Report: Juve and Man City agree fee for Cancelo

Cancelo is expected to join Manchester City for around €50 million, €10 more than the club spent on him a year ago.





The affair has been drafted for some time but is now very close to the final conclusion. The Portuguese defender has been followed by Guardiola (who - incidentally - remains in Manchester) from some time now.



Despite earlier reports, there will be no technical counterparts. There was talk of Danilo plus 40 million to Juventus however the clubs seem to have agreed on deal that sees Cancelo travels on his own.



The deal is expected to be concluded shortly as Juventus would like the sale to be registered on the accounts by June 30th for FFP reasons.



Joao Cancelo is destined to leave Italy after two seasons after making 29 appearances (26 in the league), 4 assists and one goal for Inter and a further 34 appearances (25 in the league), 8 assists and a goal for Juve last season.



