Report: Juve complete deal to sign Arsenal starlet

Reports from today morning's Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus have sealed the signing of Arsenal youngster Yunus Musah.



The 15-year-old Musah currently plays for the Arsenal Under-16 side and has also played for the English national Under-16 side this season too. The midfielder is of Ghanaian origin and has already appeared once for the Arsenal Under-18 side, despite being just 15 years old. He played 28 minutes of the side's Premier League Under-18 clash against Leicester City.



Gazzetta dello Sport believes that Serie A giants Juventus have sealed the signing of the 2002 born midfielder.



It is believed that it isn't just the agreement that has been reached, but the deal is now officially done.



Musah seems to be a very good prospect, who is very young and knows English very well.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)