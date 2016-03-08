Report: Juve "confident" on the Ronaldo front
05 July at 09:25Juventus are getting closer and closer to Cristiano Ronaldo it would seem as there have been a lot of talk about this over the past few days. Sky Sport have now confirmed that Juventus are "pretty confident" on the Ronaldo front. They add that there haven't really been any contacts between both clubs but if Real Madrid do decide to sell him, then they are confident that they will be able to get the deal done.
In all it would likely cost Juve 100-120 million euros to potentially acquire him plus they would have to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 30 million euros per season in salary. He certainly won't come cheap but when you have the chance to get a player like Ronaldo, you have to jump on the occasion. There should be more news out soon as the tension rises. It is currently all in Real Madrid and Ronaldo's hands but Juve remain confident indeed...
For more news, visit our Calciomercato.com webpage.
Go to comments