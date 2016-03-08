Report: Juve could include two players in Tonali offer

Juventus are getting ready to make an attempt for Sandro Tonali, who continues to perform very well both for Brescia and the Italian national team. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri could decide to include two players in the offer.The Croatian winger Marko Pjaca is one of them, as he isn't getting much space at the club. Therefore, he could be sent on loan to Brescia as early as January, while in June, Nicolussi Caviglia could be added in the operation.