Report: Juve eye blockbuster signing in summer of 2020
24 October at 10:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a blockbuster signing in the summer of 2020, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The report suggested that the Turin-based club have recorded a €300 million capital increase and therefore, they are looking to bring a superstar who can help in the expansion of the brand even further.
For that purpose, names which are under consideration are Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Atletico Madrid’s João Felix and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min.
