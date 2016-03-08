Report: Juve eye Leverkusen’s Havertz in summer of 2020
09 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eying a move for German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Kai Havertz in the summer of 2020, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property and has been attracting interest from number of European powerhouses in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Juve have not given up hopes of signing the German international and are likely to make a move for him in the summer transfer window next year.
